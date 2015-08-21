Fed's Yellen does not comment on monetary policy
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not address monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks for a childhood education conference in Washington on Thursday.
TOKYO Aug 21 Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in August at the fastest pace in seven months as domestic orders rose, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting the economy is bouncing back after contracting in the April-June quarter.
The Markit/Nikkei Japan Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 51.9 in August from a final 51.2 in July.
The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the fourth straight month and showed activity expanded at the fastest pace since January.
The index for new orders rose to a preliminary 53.2 from a final 50.9 in the previous month, also indicating the fastest growth in seven months. This suggests domestic demand is gaining strength.
However, the flash index for new export orders fell to 50.5 from 52.2 in the previous month, suggesting overseas demand is losing momentum as China's economy slows.
The output component of the PMI index also fell to a preliminary 51.9 from a final 52.2 in July.
Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 1.6 percent in April-June as exports slumped and consumers cut back spending.
The economy is expected to resume growing in the current quarter if consumer spending bounces back, but persistent export weakness could temper the strength of the rebound.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)
U.S. stocks were higher in late morning trading on Thursday as investors snapped up beaten-down bank stocks, but remained cautious ahead of a vote on a healthcare bill that is seen as President Donald Trump's first policy test.