TOKYO, Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in October at what could turn out to be its fastest pace in 19 months as new domestic and export orders increased, a preliminary business survey showed on Friday.

The Markit/Nikkei Japan Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.5 in October versus a final reading of 51.0 in September, which had dipped from August as new export orders shrank.

The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the sixth straight month. If confirmed by the final reading, October's performance was the strongest since March 2014.

The findings could ease concern about Japan's economic outlook after a spate of weak data recently, including an unexpected slowdown in September exports, raised fears that Japan could slip back into recession.

The PMI for new export orders was a preliminary 52.1 in October, showing a return to growth from 48.0 in the previous month.

The flash index for overall new orders - both those at home and abroad - rose to 54.9 from 53.0 in September, also on pace for the fastest monthly growth since March 2014.

Japan's economy contracted in April-June and there is a chance it could contract again in July-September.

However, upbeat PMI data for October could support the argument that a lull in Japan's domestic demand is ending and that overseas demand is starting to shake off the impact of China's economic slowdown.

