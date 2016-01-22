TOKYO Growth in Japanese manufacturing activity slowed slightly in January from December but remained solid as new export orders accelerated, a survey showed on Friday.

The Markit/Nikkei Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 52.4 in January on a seasonally adjusted basis from a final 52.6 in December.

The index remained well above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the ninth consecutive month.

The sub-index for new export orders rose to a preliminary 52.6 from 52.2 in December, but new orders - which cover total orders from both at home and abroad - fell to 52.7 from 54.2, suggesting domestic demand may be softening.

Input prices likely fell for the first time in over three years due to declines in raw material costs, especially oil, and manufacturers cut selling prices in response, likely adding to headaches for the government and Bank of Japan as they battle to pull the country decisively out of deflation.

Japan's economy is expected to grow moderately this year due to gains in consumer spending and capital expenditure, but China's slowing economy and turmoil in global financial markets have raised concerns that Japan's outlook could weaken.

