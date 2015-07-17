Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
TOKYO The Japanese government is set to estimate that the nation's primary budget deficit will be around 6.4 trillion yen ($51.55 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2021, down from a projection five months ago of 9.4 trillion yen, sources said.
The new estimate is based partly on an expected rise in tax revenue on the back of improved corporate earnings, they said.
The Cabinet Office is scheduled to submit the new estimate to the government's top economic council next week.
Japan's new fiscal guidelines approved last month maintained an earlier target of returning to a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020 and then lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio, which is the worst in the industrialized world at more than twice the size of the economy.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Tayaka Yamaguchi; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
NEW YORK U.S. equity index futures were lower on Thursday, after U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump promised to label China a currency manipulator on his first day in office, but after 77 days, his administration is touting a new term: "currency misalignment."