A shop clerk (2nd R) carries a box of shoes under sale signboards at a shoes retail store at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese retail sales rose 5.0 percent in April from a year earlier, less than a median market forecast for a 5.4 percent increase, government data showed on Thursday.

In April last year, the government increased the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent. The move took a severe hit on private consumption and nudged the economy into recession.

