Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
TOKYO Japanese retail sales rose 5.0 percent in April from a year earlier, less than a median market forecast for a 5.4 percent increase, government data showed on Thursday.
In April last year, the government increased the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent. The move took a severe hit on private consumption and nudged the economy into recession.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
HONG KONG A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
Shares of Snap Inc jumped nearly 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly needed "buy" ratings.