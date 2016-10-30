Dollar recoups losses, shares lower as banks weigh
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
TOKYO Japanese retail sales fell 1.9 percent in September from a year earlier, slightly more than a median market forecast for a 1.8 percent decline, government data showed on Monday.
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here
(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the White House next month, an official in the Trump administration said on Thursday.
KUALA LUMPUR Saudi Aramco's decision to shelve a plan to partner with Malaysia's state oil company threatens the country's ambitious plans for an oil and gas processing hub, which it may struggle to keep on course if it cannot find another foreign investor.