TOKYO Japanese retail sales rose 1.2 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, suggesting consumer spending is gradually picking up.

The rise was more than a 0.3 percent annual increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a revised 0.6 percent annual increase in July, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for healthcare and welfare spending.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)