China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
TOKYO Japanese retail sales rose 1.2 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, suggesting consumer spending is gradually picking up.
The rise was more than a 0.3 percent annual increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a revised 0.6 percent annual increase in July, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for healthcare and welfare spending.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
BEIJING China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.