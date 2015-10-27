U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
TOKYO Japanese retail sales fell 0.2 percent in September from a year earlier, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.4 percent rise, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the first-quarter earnings season and fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.