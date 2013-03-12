TOKYO Big Japanese manufacturers were less pessimistic about business conditions in January-March than in the previous quarter, a government survey showed on Tuesday, pointing to a recovery in business sentiment due to a weaker yen and higher share prices as the government pursues an aggressive expansionary policy and overseas economies show a gradual pickup.

The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at minus 4.6 in January-March, compared with a minus 10.3 reading in October-December, according to the joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.

The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus the percentage that expect it to worsen.

The large manufacturers' sentiment index is expected to improve to plus 3.6 in the April-June quarter, the survey showed. The previous survey had projected the April-June index at plus 1.2.

Big firms expect capital spending to decline 6.5 percent in the year starting from April, after an expected rise of 3.3 percent in the current fiscal year, in a sign that companies remain hesitant to boost expenditures.

The survey's result comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan business sentiment survey due on April 1.

