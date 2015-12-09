Employees work an assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment worsened in October-December, a government survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the economy could lose some momentum heading into next year.

The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at plus 3.8 in October-December, compared with plus 11.0 in July-September, according to the joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office, released on Thursday.

The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus the percentage that expect it to worsen.

