Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
TOKYO Japanese household spending fell 5.6 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that consumer spending remains weak.
The decrease was more than the median estimate of a 4.3 percent decline and followed a 4.7 percent annual drop in August.
Spending grew 1.5 percent in September from the previous month, less than the median estimate of a 1.9 percent increase. That followed a 0.3 percent decline in August.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON Buying from the start of European trade on Monday halted three days of losses for the dollar, the impact of higher U.S. market interest rates turning it positive on the day against both the euro <EUR=> and a basket of currencies.
MOSCOW Russia is considering raising value added tax but lowering mandatory social security payments, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.