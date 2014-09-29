China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
TOKYO Japanese household spending fell in August from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that consumer spending remains weak after an increase in the sales tax earlier this year.
The 4.7 percent year-on-year decrease was worse than economists' median estimate for a 3.8 percent annual decline and followed a 5.9 percent decline in the year to July.
Spending declined 0.3 percent in August from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 282,124 yen ($2,579), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday. The median estimate was for a 1.2 percent month-on-month increase.
The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for healthcare and welfare spending.
BEIJING China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.