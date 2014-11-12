TOKYO Japanese Vice Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday that the government would not issue new bonds to fund an expected economic stimulus package, due to concern about massive public debt.

The economic package for the fiscal year to March would be aimed at supporting low-income households, small firms and rural areas hit hard by higher energy and materials costs caused by the yen's depreciation, Nishimura told Reuters in an interview.

He did not describe the size of the package but suggested it would be smaller than the previous stimulus spending worth 5.5 trillion yen ($48 billion) centering on public works projects.

"Even if the sales tax is raised again as planned, Japan would be more than 10 trillion yen short of its primary-budget balance target in 2020. There's no room for fresh bond issuance to deploy stimulus," he said.

"The yen has weakened this much and it's probably a plus for the Japanese economy on the whole. But the negative effects are large as well on small firms and rural areas, so we see the need to take steps to respond to those areas."

To avoid extra new bonds, the government would tap budget reserves and increased tax income to fund the stimulus, he said.

Nishimura shrugged off a media report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will postpone a planned sales tax hike next year and call a general election for December, saying that nothing has been decided.

He repeated that Abe would make a final decision on the 2015 sales tax rise by looking at upcoming data including third-quarter preliminary GDP due Nov. 17 and revised GDP due Dec. 8.

The economy shrank more than expected after a sales tax hike in April and a third-quarter rebound could be more tepid than originally thought.

Following release of the preliminary GDP data, Abe is expected to order compilation of a stimulus package, Nishimura said, adding that he and his staff are making preparations.

"There's a risk that a sales tax hike could lead to return of deflation, weighing on the economy. Our utmost priority is to end deflation. Foregoing could cause loss of confidence in the JGB market ... Nothing has been decided," Nishimura said, repeating his cautious view on the tax hike.

"We would need to curb fiscal spending thoroughly, particularly if we put off the tax hike, otherwise we might not be able to win market trust."

