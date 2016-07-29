Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a speech in Fukuoka, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 27, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's promised economic stimulus package will include 13.5 trillion yen ($130 billion) in "fiscal measures," both direct government spending and loans, according to a draft of the package seen by Reuters on Friday.

The package, to be approved by Abe's cabinet on Tuesday, includes 7.5 trillion yen in spending by the national and regional governments and 6 trillion yen from the Fiscal Investment and Loan Programme, which is not included in the government's general budget, the draft shows.

The headline figure for the package, which includes public-private partnerships and other amounts that are not direct government outlays, comes to 28.1 trillion yen.

