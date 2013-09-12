Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reviews the honour guard before a meeting with Japan Self-Defense Force's senior members at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not decided whether to raise the sales next year, although if the tax hike were to proceed the government will compile a stimulus package, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday.

"It is not true the premier has reached a decision. He will decide early next month, taking into account various economic data," Suga told a news conference.

He also said the size of any economic stimulus package will be decided in consultations with Finance Minister Taro Aso and Economics Minister Akira Amari.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)