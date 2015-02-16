TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday the country's economic growth data suggests the pace of recovery in consumer spending is lagging behind because wages are not catching up with price increases.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that consumer sentiment also remains subdued and the government's decision to postpone the second sales tax hike plan was right.

Data on Monday showed Japan's economy rebounded from recession in the final quarter of last year but growth was weaker than expected as household and corporate spending disappointed, underlining the challenge premier Shinzo Abe faces in shaking off decades of stagnation.

