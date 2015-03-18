TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday he expects higher annual pay increases seen at auto and electronics makers to spread to other sectors.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment at a news conference after Panasonic Corp (6752.T) and Toyota (7203.T) said they would raise their employees' base salaries by more than last year.

