Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count stokes oversupply worries
SINGAPORE Oil futures dipped on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count indicated rising shale output and stoked worries about global oversupply, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.
TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday he expects higher annual pay increases seen at auto and electronics makers to spread to other sectors.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment at a news conference after Panasonic Corp (6752.T) and Toyota (7203.T) said they would raise their employees' base salaries by more than last year.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TOKYO The dollar started the week on the back foot on Monday as some lackluster U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve officials gave investors few catalysts to build on their U.S. currency exposure.