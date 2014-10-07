TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday that a weak yen has not boosted exports as the government had expected.

"We previously had expected a soft yen would increase exports. But they have not increased as projected and they are leveling out," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

"A weak yen has stopped corporations from expanding overseas bushiness completely. I think they are watching the situation whether they can return production from overseas to Japan."

The U.S. dollar stood around 109.30 yen JPY=EBS on Tuesday, having hit a six-year high beyond 110 yen earlier this month.

