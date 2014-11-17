Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a decision on Tuesday about fresh economic measures in the wake of economic data showing Japan has slipped into recession, chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.
Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 1.6 percent in the July-September quarter, a shockingly downbeat report that reinforced expectations that Abe will delay a sales tax hike and call a snap election.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.