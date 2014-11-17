TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a decision on Tuesday about fresh economic measures in the wake of economic data showing Japan has slipped into recession, chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 1.6 percent in the July-September quarter, a shockingly downbeat report that reinforced expectations that Abe will delay a sales tax hike and call a snap election.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Chris Gallagher)