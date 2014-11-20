TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday he does not see Japan having any problem at all achieving its primary budget deficit reduction goal.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference correcting excessive yen strength was a political pledge and the effects of the government's economic policies have been spreading, which is also shown in higher share prices.

The yen fell to a seven-year low against the dollar as speculators poured into carry trades funded by a tide of super-cheap liquidity from the Bank of Japan. [FRX/]

