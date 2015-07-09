Wall St. open lower as focus firmly on healthcare vote
Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday the nation's financial system is always healthy and stable.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to comment on share prices at a regular news conference but he said the government would monitor market movements closely.
He made the comments after Japanese stock prices extended losses and the yen hovered near a seven-week high against the dollar as China's market turmoil spread.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
NEW YORK The Trump Trade could start looking more like a Trump Tantrum if the new U.S. administration's healthcare bill stalls in Congress, prompting worries on Wall Street about tax cuts and other measures aimed at promoting economic growth.