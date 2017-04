Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a joint Japan-U.S. meadia briefing about the process of U.S. forces consolidation in Okinawa, at Tokyo December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said an advisory panel meeting on the global economy held earlier on Wednesday was not aimed at deciding whether or not to raise the sales tax next year.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment after the first of a series of meetings initiated by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to help him prepare for a Group of Seven summit to be hosted by Japan in May.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)