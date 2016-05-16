Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a joint Japan-U.S. meadia briefing about the process of U.S. forces consolidation in Okinawa, at Tokyo December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman denied a media report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to delay a sales tax hike scheduled for next year.

"There is no such fact. It is utterly groundless," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Monday.

He repeated that the government will increase the levy to 10 percent from the current 8 percent as planned next April unless there was a financial crisis on the scale of the Lehman Brothers collapse or a major natural disaster.

He made comment after a media report over the weekend that Abe would postpone the sales tax increase as it would threaten the nation's efforts to beat prolonged deflation.

