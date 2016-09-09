Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media after reports on a suspected nuclear test by North Korea, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 9, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday underscored efforts by the government and central bank to coordinate policy to revive the Japanese economy.

The central bank will conduct a comprehensive assessment later this month of the effects of a monetary stimulus program deployed since Kuroda took office in 2013.

"Today's meeting is in line with our stance that the government and BOJ proceed with monetary and fiscal policies while coordinating with each other," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

