TOKYO Analysts slashed Japan's growth forecast for the second half of this year in a survey released on Monday, as a recent string of weak data dash policymakers' hopes that consumption and exports will rebound enough to pull the economy out of stagnation.

The gloomy predictions come ahead of revised gross domestic product (GDP) data, due out on Tuesday, that is likely to show Japan's economy fared worse than the originally estimated 1.6 percent contraction in April-June.

"The rebound in consumption and exports in July has been feeble" said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"It may take more time for the economy to emerge from the doldrums," he said.

A poll of 41 major think tanks, conducted each month by a semi-government body, showed analysts now expect the economy will grow an annualized 1.67 percent in the current quarter.

That was a sharp downgrade from 2.48 percent projected in the previous month's ESP survey, regarded as the most comprehensive poll available in Japan.

An unexpected fall in factory output in July reinforced market views that any rebound in July-September economic growth will be modest, keeping the Bank of Japan under pressure to expand its already massive stimulus program.

On top of that, a slowdown in major trading partner China and recent turmoil in its stock markets have sparked worries of a further hit to Japan's economy.

Summer bonuses rose only slightly, disappointing central bankers who expected big gains in wages as the weak yen and lower oil costs boosted corporate profits.

Analysts also cut their October-December growth forecast to 1.68 percent from a 1.89 percent expansion projected in the August survey.

They now expect Japan's economy to expand 1.11 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March 2016, down from a 1.21 percent growth forecast in August.

Core consumer prices were also forecast to fall 0.14 percent in July-September from the same period of the previous year, keeping price growth distant from the BOJ's 2 percent target.

The BOJ is expected to offer a bleaker view on overseas economies and may lower its assessment on exports at its next rate review, sources say.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)