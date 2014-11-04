Koichi Hamada, professor emeritus of economics at Yale University and an economic adviser to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO A prominent adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the government on Tuesday to delay a sales tax hike scheduled for next year to prevent causing a fall in consumer spending that would derail the economy.

Koichi Hamada, professor emeritus of economics at Yale University and a close adviser to Abe, has publicly spoken about his views previously but they run counter to the stand taken by most advisers on a special government-appointed panel.

They have said the tax increase should go ahead as planned in order to slow the rise in Japan's public debt, which at twice the size of its economy is the worst in the developed world.

"I've dropped my support for the second tax hike, because the economy is not showing any signs that we should go ahead," Hamada said. "I would support this plan if it were delayed for about a year and a half."

Hamada spoke to reporters after attending the first meeting of a panel Abe established last month to advise him on whether to go ahead with a sales tax increase to 10 percent scheduled for next October.

Abe is supposed to decide by the end of the year, but there is speculation that politicians will try to delay the plan after the initial sales tax increase in April helped push the economy into its deepest slump since the 2009 global financial crisis.

The fragility of the subsequent recovery has cast doubt over the wisdom of pushing ahead with plans for a second increase.

The risks ratcheted up after the Bank of Japan decided on Friday to increase government debt purchases, increasing its quantitative easing in a bid to boost economic growth and break the economy free from years of deflation.

If the government defers tightening fiscal policy by ducking an increase in the sales tax, it risks fuelling speculation that the BOJ is financing government spending. If it sticks to the plan to increase the tax by October, it could trigger another economic contraction and make it difficult to shake off deflation.

But concerns that his popularity has peaked and worries about the election calendar are certain to weigh as heavily as economic data when Abe decides in coming weeks whether to press ahead with a planned rise to 10 percent.

The panel, which includes at least 42 private-sector experts will hold five debates in November, before submitting its recommendations to the government's top economic council.

Two other members of the panel also opposed the second sales tax increase, documents used at the meeting showed.

Meanwhile, four other members who gave presentations on Tuesday said the government should go ahead with the tax increase as revenues were needed for welfare and healthcare spending, the documents showed.

Abe set up a similar panel last year, which recommended the government carry out an initial sales tax increase to 8 percent from 5 percent in April.

(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Raju Gopalakrishnan)