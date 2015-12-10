Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

TOKYO Japan's ruling party approved a plan on Thursday to slash the corporate tax rate to below 30 percent from April and trim it again two years later, while pressing companies to boost investment and raise wages to spur economic growth.

The plan, to be included in the annual tax code revision, will bring the effective corporate tax to 29.97 percent - in line with that of Germany - in fiscal year 2016 that begins in April.

It will be reduced further to 29.74 percent in fiscal 2018.

Japan's corporate tax is now 32.11 percent, well above the average 25 percent among OECD economies, putting its firms at disadvantage against overseas rivals.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe brought forward the plan to cut the tax below 30 percent by one year, hoping that it will help Japanese firms become more competitive and encourage them to spend some of their cash piles for investment as capital spending has been slow to grow.

"We strongly ask the business circles to make more efforts to ensure a virtuous economic cycle," the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said in its tax code revision, which is expected to be endorsed by its small coalition ally Komeito later in the day.

The cabinet will need to approve the revision before sending it to parliament in January.

Big firms have been reluctant to ramp up capital expenditures even though corporate internal reserves exceed 350 trillion yen ($2.88 trillion). Workers' share of corporate income has declined, though companies are moving to raise wages, the LDP said.

"We are at a critical stage where corporate management must change their mindset to make use of internal reserves for actively expanding investment and boosting wages," it added.

Some analysts doubted whether the tax cuts and growing pressure from Abe will reverse the trend.

"Tax cuts may help keep Japanese firms from fleeing overseas. Although the ball is now in the companies' court, I don't think they would boost investment just because Abe tells them to do so," said Hidenori Suezawa, analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Tax cuts alone can't work a miracle. Japan must resolve the long-term issue of its population decline and expand domestic market to attract investment."

Data this week showed Japan barely dodged a recession in the third quarter, but policymakers will remain under pressure to speed up growth with additional stimulus measures.

Japan's biggest business lobby told Abe last month capital expenditure could surge over the next three years on condition that the government quickly cuts the corporate tax rate and implements other sweeping reforms.

($1 = 121.4900 yen)

(Editing by Kim Coghill)