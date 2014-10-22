TOKYO An economic adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the next sales tax hike should be delayed until April 2017, given the big risk that a tax increase would pose to the fragile economy.

Etsuro Honda, a University of Shizuoka professor and a prominent outside architect of Abe's economic policies, made the comments to reporters after a meeting of more than 40 ruling party lawmakers who are growing wary about a sales tax hike planned for late next year.

"There's a great danger from the next sales tax hike given the current situation where the positive effects of Abenomics and the negative impact of April's sales tax hike are offsetting each other," he said, referring to Abe's reflationary policies.

"So I told them that the next tax hike should be postponed by a year and a half until April 1, 2017" after Japan can ensure that deflation is conquered, he said.

A sales tax increase in April to 8 percent from 5 percent pushed Japan's economy into the deepest quarterly slump since the 2009 global financial crisis. And a recent run of weak economic data has raised doubts about whether the economy can withstand another hike, to 10 percent, planned for next year.

Abe faces a tough decision by year-end on whether to proceed with the hike in October 2015 to curb Japan's mammoth debt, which is more than twice the size of its economy, the worst in the developed world.

Honda said Abe remained neutral on a sales tax decision.

He added that postponing the planned tax hike won't cause a loss of market confidence in Japan's public finances, but would rather boost share prices because deciding to postpone would be seen as supporting the economy.

Turning to the Bank of Japan, Honda said he expects the central bank to guide policy appropriately, noting inflation expectations were falling and consumer inflation may slow further.

In September, Honda told Reuters that he saw a distinct possibility of additional BOJ easing, regardless of any proposed tax hikes, if inflation fails to accelerate.

The central bank has stood pat since April 2013 when it embarked on an unprecedented burst of monetary stimulus, pledging to bring inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years via aggressive asset purchases.

While the BOJ remains confident that the economy is on track to meet the price target, Honda said inflation could hit near 2 percent by the end of next year.

"Six to 10 months after that, we'll make sure it will stay at 2 percent stably before declaring that deflation is beaten, and then will pave the way for the prime minister to decide on the sales tax hike to 10 percent with complete confidence," he said.

