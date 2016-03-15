Oil surplus or scarcity? Shale makes it even harder to predict
LONDON The shale oil boom has transformed the U.S. and global energy sector to such an extent that it has upended traditional supply dynamics and made forecasts far more polarized.
TOKYO Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hike the sales tax as planned next year, barring any major financial crises or natural disasters.
A prominent Abe advisor said last week that Abe should delay indefinitely the planned increase in the sales tax to 10 percent from the current 8 percent in April 2017 - or even cut the levy, given its potential impact on already sluggish private consumption.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON The shale oil boom has transformed the U.S. and global energy sector to such an extent that it has upended traditional supply dynamics and made forecasts far more polarized.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.