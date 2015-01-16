TOKYO Japan's deputy chief trade negotiator Hiroshi Oe said on Wednesday he got the impression during talks that the United States intends to wrap up overall TPP discussions within a few months.

Oe, speaking to reporters after talks with his counterpart Wendy Cutler, acting deputy U.S. trade representative, said he felt the United States is seriously trying to find common ground in their discussions.

Japan and the United States are pushing for a two-way trade deal, a crucial part of a broad U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

But Oe also said more work needed to be done and it was not yet a situation in which a "political decision" could be arranged.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office said on Tuesday that important progress was being made on a Pacific trade deal, but did not give any time frame for wrapping up an agreement.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)