TOKYO Japanese exports rose 9.5 percent in January but imports outpaced shipments as a weak yen boosted import costs while export growth slowed, resulting in a record monthly trade gap, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

The rise in exports compared with the median estimate of a 12.6 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists and followed a 15.3 percent gain in December. It marks an 11th straight month of gains helped by a weak yen and brisk car shipments.

Imports rose 25.0 percent year-on-year in January, against an expected rise of 21.8 percent, due in part to the weak yen and strong demand for fossil fuels to make up for nuclear power lost since the 2011 Fukushima crisis.

As a result, the country's trade balance stood at a deficit of 2.79 trillion yen ($27.30 billion) in January, versus a 2.5 trillion yen shortfall expected by economists and posting a deficit for a record 19th straight month.

($1 = 102.2150 Japanese yen)

