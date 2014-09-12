Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda walks after meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's exports are forecast to fall in August due to sluggish demand from emerging markets in Asia, a Reuters poll showed, adding to concerns the economy may see only a shallow recovery in the third quarter after a deep slump in April-June.

Exports are seen falling 2.6 percent in August from a year earlier, the poll of 25 analysts showed. That followed a 3.9 percent gain in the previous month after having fallen in June and May.

Imports are forecast to have slipped an annual 1.2 percent, the first decline in three months, according to the poll.

As a result, the trade deficit is likely to have widened to 1.0289 trillion yen, which would mark the 26th monthly deficit in a row.

"The pace of economic recovery in Asia's emerging nations is slow, which will probably weigh on the volume of shipment," said economists at Japan Research Institute in the Reuters survey.

Norinchukin Research Institute said the fuel import volume, including crude oil and natural liquid gas, has remained high but a slow recovery in domestic demand probably led to a fall in total imports.

Underperforming exports have been one of the weak links in the Japanese economy, which is struggling to cope with an April hike in the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent.

Japan's economy shrank an annualized 7.1 percent in the second quarter hit by tax hike, the biggest contraction since the 2009 global financial crisis.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said the nation is on track to meet the central bank's 2 percent inflation goal, but the deep economic contraction has raised questions about the outlook for growth.

A shallower rebound in the third quarter could further heighten speculation for additional BOJ stimulus, analysts say.

Exports have failed to pick up despite the yen's declines, partly as many Japanese firms have shifted their production sites overseas which tempers the benefit of a softer currency.

A weak yen helps raise the price competitiveness of Japanese goods overseas but it also boosts import costs, and Japanese policymakers have warned that rapid fluctuations in the yen is undesirable for the economy.

Kuroda told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week that he is prepared to take whatever steps needed to achieve the central bank's 2 percent inflation target if it comes under threat.

The BOJ last April pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate consumer inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.

Analysts have said the weak performance following the sales tax hike in April will keep the BOJ and Abe's government under pressure to expand fiscal and monetary stimulus in order to reflate the long-moribund economy.

The Ministry of Finance will announce the trade data on Sept. 18 at 8:50 a.m. (Sept. 17 at 2350 GMT).

