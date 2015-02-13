A worker directs a reach stacker at container yard near a port in Tokyo December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan's exports probably rose for a fifth straight month in January, providing an encouraging sign for an economy that is recovering from a recession last year, a Reuters poll showed.

The auto and semiconductor sectors' exports appear to have benefited from a weak yen. While falling oil prices will have reduced the import bill.

The median forecasts from the poll of 24 economists showed Japan's exports probably rose 11.9 percent in January from a year earlier.

Exports grew 12.9 percent in December, the fastest pace in a year, and 4.9 percent in November.

"Exports are on a rising trend helped by demand from the United States and Asian nations, as well as a weak yen," said Kazuyoshi Nakata, economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

"But the momentum is unlikely to accelerate as many companies have shifted their production sites to overseas."

Imports are expected to have fallen 4.8 percent last month from a year earlier after a 1.9 percent gain in December and a 1.6 percent fall in November.

The trade deficit of 1.690 trillion yen was forecast for December, which would be the 31st straight monthly deficit. But the expected trade deficit would be smaller than the record 2.795 trillion yen deficit in January 2014.

The finance ministry will release the trade data on Feb. 19 at 8:50 am (2350 GMT, Feb. 18).

The Bank of Japan is likely to revise up its assessment of exports and output at its two-day policy review next week.

Japan will announce October-December growth data on Monday, which is expected to show an annualized 3.7 percent of expansion, a separate poll showed.

