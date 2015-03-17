TOKYO Japanese exports rose 2.4 percent in February from a year earlier, a slowdown from the previous month as shipments to China fell temporarily due to the Lunar New Year holidays, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a 0.3 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 17.0 percent year-on-year rise in January, which was the fastest growth since November 2013.

Imports fell 3.6 percent in the year to February, versus economists' median estimate of a 3.1 percent increase. That resulted in a trade deficit of 424.6 billion yen ($3.5 billion), less than a median estimate of a 1.05 trillion yen deficit.

