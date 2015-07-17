TOKYOJapan's exports are forecast to have risen for a tenth straight month in June thanks to a weak yen, but limited follow-through gains are seen for shipments as global demand remains sluggish.

Analysts say the recent underlying trend in exports shows only modest growth, and partly reflects a slowdown in China's giant economy - Japan's major trading partner - which has rippled through to the rest of Asia.

"Exports are weak if you average out April-June," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"China's economic slowdown and its impact on other Asian economies weigh on Japan's exports."

Exports are forecast to have risen 10.0 percent in June from a year earlier, the poll of 19 economists showed.In May, Japan's exports rose 2.4 percent on-year, but shipment volumes fell 3.8 percent in a reflection of the crunch in overseas demand.

Shinke's central scenario is for exports to pick up in July-September as growth in the United States improves and China starts to recover on the back of Beijing's stimulus steps.

"But downside risks have grown as there is uncertainty over China's economy," he said.

The poll found imports slipped 4.0 percent from a year ago, down for a sixth straight month, resulting in a trade surplus of 5.4 billion yen ($43.51 million) last month, according to the poll. That would be the first trade surplus in three months.

The finance ministry will release the trade data on July 23 at 8:50 am (2350 GMT, July 22).

The economy is expected to have stalled in the second quarter on weak exports and household spending, though analysts project it will pick up in the third quarter as rising wages lift consumption.

The Bank of Japan on Wednesday cut its growth projection for the current fiscal year to March 2016 by 0.3 percentage point to 1.7 percent, reflecting an expected stagnation in April-June growth.

