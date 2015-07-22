People work near cargo containers loaded from trucks at a port in Tokyo, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's exports rose 9.5 percent in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a sign overseas demand bounced back from a dip last month.

The rise compares with a 10.0 percent annual increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It was the fastest pace of rise in five months and followed a 2.4 percent year-on-year increase in May, data showed.

Imports fell 2.9 percent in the year to June, versus the median estimate for a 4.0 percent annual decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 69.0 billion yen ($556.54 million), versus the median estimate for a 5.4 billion yen surplus.

