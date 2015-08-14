TOKYO Japan's annual export growth was expected to slow in July from June's big gain, a Reuters poll found, suggesting overseas demand may not be enough to help the economy rebound from last quarter's expected contraction.

The poll of 20 economists forecast a 5.5 percent increase in exports in July from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.5 percent annual gain in the prior month.

Analysts are closely watching the July export data for clues on how the economy may recover in July-September from an expected April-June slowdown caused by sluggish exports and weak private consumption.

The Ministry of Finance will publish the trade data at 8:50 a.m. Aug 19.

Gross domestic product data out on Aug 17 is expected to show the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.9 percent in April-June, with net exports shaving 0.3 percent point off GDP growth due to weak demand from China and South East Asian economies.

Policymakers and economists, though, see little chance of a return to recession, expecting the economy to stay on track for moderate growth in the current quarter.

But some analysts grew more cautious as China's recent yuan devaluations highlighted the complexity of rebalancing China's economy. China is Japan's major trading partner.

"A fallout from China's economic slowdown could persist in July-September, causing Japanese exports to remain a drag on the broader economy, even though private consumption is expected to recover - thanks to wage gains and the long weekend in September," said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"You cannot rule out the possibility of a second straight quarter of contraction," he added.

Imports were seen dropping 7.9 percent in the year to July, down for seven straight months due to sharp drops in oil prices, which did, however, ease the burden of fuel imports to make up for the shutdown of nuclear power plants after the 2011 Fukushima crisis.

That import drop would bring the trade deficit to 56.7 billion yen ($455.7 million) in July, down about 94 percent from a year earlier.

Sluggish exports could raise doubts about the economic outlook, adding yet more pressure on the central bank to trim its rosy projections and deploy fresh stimulus to support growth.

The Bank of Japan has stood pat since it expanded its massive asset purchases last October. It is in no mood to ease policy further, sounding confident about hitting its ambitious 2 percent price goal.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)