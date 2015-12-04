People walk on an overpass in a business district of Tokyo, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese wages rose for the fourth straight month in October on an annual and inflation-adjusted basis, data showed on Friday, offering some hope a gradual increase in household income will underpin private consumption.

Wage hikes are crucial to the success of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies, which aim to nudge companies into using their huge cash piles on wages so that households can keep spending - generating a positive cycle in the economy.

Real wages, adjusted for inflation, rose 0.4 percent in October from a year earlier after a revised 0.3 percent gain in the previous month, as nominal wages outpaced tame inflation, data by the labor ministry showed.

Total cash earnings rose 0.7 percent in October from a year earlier, increasing for the fourth straight month. Regular pay, which determines base salaries, edged up 0.1 percent, the data showed.

"Wages are increasing gradually with resilience seen both in nominal and real terms," a labor ministry official said.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose an annual 1.2 percent, the data showed.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Richard Borsuk)