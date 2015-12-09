A shopper looks at packs of vegetables at a market at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese wholesale prices fell 3.6 percent in the year to November, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 3.8 percent annual decrease and follows a 3.8 percent annual decrease in October.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier.