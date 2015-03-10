TOKYO A key economic adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that it remains to be seen whether weakness in the yen will be severe enough to damage Japan's economy, which faces higher resource import costs after the dollar hit an eight-year high.

The dollar on Tuesday rose as high as 122.04 yen, the highest since July 2007, and hit a 12-year peak against the euro, gaining strength on expectations that the Federal Reserve may begin raising interest rates as early as this summer.

Etsuro Honda, a University of Shizuoka professor and a leading architect of Abe's reflationary economic policy, said Abe was closely watching yen moves but added that the dollar around 120 yen was not problematic for the economy as a whole.

"It may be tough for small firms and companies that import materials and are unable to pass on costs. But overall (a weak yen) gives tail wind" to exporters and the broader economy, Honda told Reuters.

"It would not be good if (the yen) were to deviate from the fundamentals," he added.

Honda also said a slump in crude oil prices to about $50 per barrel was not a concern and he hoped they would remain around that level, although a further slide may wreak havoc for oil-producing nations which would in turn hurt the global economy.

The dollar got a boost last week as a strong U.S. jobs report firmed up expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates mid-year at the earliest. In contrast, the Bank of Japan remains committed to aggressive stimulus, buying huge amounts of government debt under its quantitative easing program.

Slumping oil prices have pushed Japan's core consumer inflation closer to zero, making the BOJ's 2 percent price rise goal harder to achieve. But Honda says there's no need for the BOJ to deploy additional monetary stimulus for the time being.

He said hasty additional easing could cause the yen weakness to "overshoot", which would boost prices and squeeze real incomes at households, dampening private consumption.

"Markets know well that declines in crude oil prices were the factor (for slowing inflation) so I don't see an immediate need to act," Honda said, adding that core consumer inflation would bottom out in the near future on the back of economic growth.

"If the pace of recovery (in inflation) proved slow, then the BOJ should need to think (about taking action)."

