TOKYO Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior partner New Komeito secured a two-thirds majority in an election on Sunday for the 480-member lower house of parliament, local television reported.

A two-thirds majority in the more powerful lower house will allow the coalition to override the upper chamber on most matters. The LDP and New Komeito combined fall short of a majority in the upper house.

