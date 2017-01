An employee of Fast Retailing Co, operator of the Uniqlo budget fashion chain, is silhouetted in front of its logo at its headquarters in Tokyo October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO Shares of Fast Retailing Co soared more than 17 percent in Tokyo trading on Friday, after quarterly earnings of the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain beat market expectations.

The shares rose to as high as 32,460 yen, the highest level since April, and were up 17.4 percent on the day.

