WASHINGTON The head of U.S. military forces in Asia and the Pacific predicted Friday that Japan's choice of a new multibillion-dollar fighter fleet would reflect plans to stay "very complementary" with U.S. air forces.

Proposals are due in Tokyo on Monday from the three rivals for Japan's so-called F-X deal -- Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States and Europe's Eurofighter GmbH consortium, made up of Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Japan is expected to buy 42 planes, a deal experts say could be worth $6 billion to $8 billion, including spares, pilot training and related gear.

U.S. Navy Admiral Robert Willard, head of the Hawaii-based, U.S. Pacific Command, stopped short of predicting that Tokyo would pick Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet or Lockheed's radar-evading F-35 Lightning II over the Eurofighter Typhoon.

But he said Japanese defense forces "understand the importance of remaining interoperable with the United States, their ally that is home based in Japan or being hosted in Japan, as well as U.S. forces that are deployed in the region."

"And I think have confidence that the decision that they make on this next fighter will reflect that," he added in an interview with Reuters.

Pressed to say whether the Americans would best the Europeans, Willard replied: "No, I wouldn't go that far."

But he said he was confident that Japanese commanders will make sure that whichever plane they buy "remains interoperable and very complementary to our capabilities."

