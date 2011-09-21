TOKYO A former prime brokerage executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has set up a hedge fund advisory firm in Japan, betting on growth in alternative markets as Japanese investors seek higher returns than those offered by conventional investments.

Stefan Nilsson set up HFC Advisory this month to provide research and advisory for those who want to attract Japanese money for alternative funds and funds wanting to invest in Japan.

"The demand is there for global fund managers, hedge funds, private equity investors ... but they don't know how. They don't even know who the big players are. That's obviously a business opportunity for someone who has the right connections and understanding of the local markets," Nilsson told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Growth in alternative investments in Japan will be driven by demand from retail and pension fund investors who have large amounts of cash but are not satisfied with the returns from traditional investments in stocks and Japanese government bonds, he said.

One of Nilsson's clients is TSI International Group, a Canadian real estate asset manager, which has been drawing Asian money for investments in Canada.

Nilsson, who also serves as president of the Tokyo-based Hedge Funds Club, said he plans to hire one or two more staff members at HFC Advisory as his business grows.

Cash-rich Japanese retail investors, who hold $15 trillion in personal assets, have taken exposure to commodity trading advisor (CTA) funds, a type of a instrument that buys or sells futures contracts, options on futures, or retail off-exchange forex contracts.

Nilsson said there will be more opportunities for foreign hedge funds to offer more of such products to retail investors who are seeking higher returns at a time when domestic interest rates are pegged near zero and Japanese shares have slumped over the last decade.

In addition, domestic corporate pension funds, who collectively manage about $900 billion in assets, are also eager to allocate more into hedge funds, while reducing their exposure to low-yielding Japanese government bonds and sluggish domestic equities.

Nilsson expects pension funds' exposure to hedge funds could easily rise to about 30 percent of their overall portfolio in about three years from about the current 10 percent.

