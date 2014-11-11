A signboard of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) is seen outside the entrance of GPIF in Tokyo September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund was already selling Japanese government bonds even before it officially changed its portfolio allocations last month, a senior official said.

The world's biggest pension fund, known as GPIF, announced new allocation targets on Oct. 31, including raising its domestic stock holdings to 25 percent from 12 percent and cutting holdings of domestic bonds to 35 percent from around 60 percent.

"My understanding is that GPIF had already sold government bonds before the official change of the asset allocations," Yasuhiro Yonezawa, head of GPIF's investment committee, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"And that selling is continuing," he added.

GPIF's biggest reason for changing the asset allocations is to shift its reliance on Japanese government bonds whose yields are historically low to assets with higher returns, he said.

Because of the change, GPIF could minimize the risk of missing its return targets, he added.

After the allocation change, GPIF's holding of foreign stocks will also be increased to 25 percent from 12 percent. The portion of foreign bonds will be 15 percent.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Kim Coghill)