TOKYO A recent portfolio reshuffle by Japan's $1.1 trillion public pension fund, known as GPIF, was challenged by a lone dissenter who argued buying more stocks would be too risky for ordinary people to accept, officials told Reuters.

"Our portfolio was approved 7 versus 1 in the committee last month. This member said taking more risk by increasing stocks wouldn't be understood by the people," GPIF President Takahiro Mitani said in an interview on Thursday.

The switch to riskier assets, meant to generate higher returns to fund pensions for an aging population, had been encouraged by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose policies are aimed at lifting Japan's economy out of a long, debilitating phase of deflation.

The GPIF intends to cut its weighting of domestic bonds to 35 percent from 60 percent and roughly double its holdings of both local and overseas stocks to 25 percent each from 12 percent, under the reallocation plan announced at the end of last month.

Mitani did not disclose the dissenter's identity, but committee member and think-tank executive Isao Sugaya separately confirmed to Reuters that he opposed the new asset allocation targets.

"People would not understand the drastic change in GPIF's portfolio and not accept taking such risks," Sugaya, managing director of Japanese Trade Union Confederation's Research Institute for Advancement of Living Standards, told Reuters.

Mitani, however, said the fund's concentration on domestic bonds were risky given the prospects of a rise in long-term interest rates, currently at around 0.5 percent.

"If we invest all the money in local bonds and long-term rates rise by just one percent, there will be a 10-trillion-yen valuation loss," he said. "As deflation is ending and an inflationary environment is getting closer, we need to take into consideration that long-term rates may rise."

Reuters reported last month before the official announcement that the proportion of domestic bonds in GPIF's portfolio had fallen below 50 percent for the first time.

Mitani declined to confirm this, and also said he could not specify when the new allocation targets would be met.

"There is no timeframe. It could deviate from the target mid-point for a while, depending on the market," he said.

The fund's investments are closely watched by global financial markets as a shift of as little as one percentage point could mean a transfer of more than $10 billion.

