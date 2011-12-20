TOKYO Japanese defense contractors, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, could become global suppliers to the F-35 stealth fighter program if Japan's government decides to ease a decades-old ban on exports of military equipment, an official at Lockheed Martin said.

"The Japanese aerospace industry is world class, so if there was a relaxation (of the export ban) it would be very logical for them to have the opportunity and indeed it would be a very good opportunity to participate in the F35 global supply chain," Dave Scott director of international business development for the stealth fighter told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We have many years and thousands of airplanes to manufacture," he added after Japan on Tuesday ordered 42 F-35 jets to replace its aging fleet of F-4 fighters, with deliveries slated to begin in five years.

The order comes as Japan's government mulls an end to its ban on weapons exports that may allow MHI and other defense contractors to bid for contracts in the United States, which spends 10 times as much on its military.

Ending the ban would also allow Japan to buy planes, ships, missiles and other equipment more cheaply by allowing local manufacturers to tap overseas markets and lower production costs through economies of scale.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly)