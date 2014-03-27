TOKYO The following is a table ranking financial advisors in Japanese M&A deals in the year from April 1, 2013. Below that are details from recent years and quarters. Figures are preliminary and provided by Thomson Reuters.

Financial advisors Value Ranking Market Value Number

including (year share including of

net debt earlier) net debt deals

of target (million of target

yen) ($ million)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley 4,855,701.0 1 (5) 38.8 48,119.9 48

Goldman Sachs & Co 2,572,456.2 2 (3) 20.5 25,830.2 27

Nomura 2,279,275.4 3 (4) 18.2 22,897.1 98

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 2,263,799.8 4 (12) 18.1 22,656.6 128

Credit Suisse 2,228,725.0 5 (11) 17.8 21,814.2 10

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,062,971.8 6 (6) 16.5 20,438.7 21

Centerview Partners LLC 1,633,053.3 7 (59) 13.0 15,858.2 2

Mizuho Financial Group 1,211,812.0 8 (1) 9.7 12,207.1 129

Daiwa Securities Group Inc 1,054,541.4 9 (16) 8.4 10,540.3 64

JP Morgan 987,176.0 10 (2) 7.9 9,808.0 22

Outbound M&A deals by Japanese companies:

Period Total value of Total value of Number of

deals (million yen) deals (million $) deals

4/1/2009 - 3/31/2010 2,713,223.4 29,396.7 374

4/1/2010 - 3/31/2011 3,102,716.7 36,698.3 558

4/1/2011 - 3/31/2012 5,739,240.8 72,051.0 642

4/1/2012 - 3/31/2013 6,474,037.9 74,094.2 700

4/1/2013 - 6,168,840.7 61,056.9 582

Inbound M&A deals targeting Japanese companies:

4/1/2009 - 3/31/2010 671,912.1 7,434.9 173

4/1/2010 - 3/31/2011 981,376.8 11,522.8 174

4/1/2011 - 3/31/2012 1,054,282.2 13,515.5 146

4/1/2012 - 3/31/2013 629,702.2 7,848.0 117

4/1/2013 - 1,232,658.3 12,439.3 99

Domestic M&A deals involving Japanese companies:

4/1/2009 - 3/31/2010 8,426,920.6 92,009.0 2,235

4/1/2010 - 3/31/2011 5,788,847.4 68,630.0 1,830

4/1/2011 - 3/31/2012 6,726,743.8 86,087.6 1,794

4/1/2012 - 3/31/2013 5,229,178.2 63,243.7 1,778

4/1/2013 - 4,415,368.6 44,096.1 1796

Quarterly outbound M&A deals by Japanese firms:

Period Total value of Total value of Number of

deals (million yen) deals (mln $) deals

Q1 2013 566,215.6 6,104.6 132

Q2 2013 748,723.4 7,574.5 163

Q3 2013 1,815,059.8 18,045.6 148

Q4 2013 1,537,886.6 15,327.8 172

Q1 as of 3/23/2014 2,067,171.0 20,109.0 99 nL4N0ML3SH