TOKYO Only a fifth of Japan's total nuclear power capacity will be in use next week, when 11 of the country's 54 reactors will be operational.

The Fukushima nuclear crisis in March, the world's worst in the 25 years since Chernobyl, heightened public anxiety and resulted in stricter safety standards for restarting reactors which have been shut for regular maintenance.

The government has imposed a two-stage stress test to check safety at the plants: the first focuses on reactors that remain offline for regular maintenance to facilitate their restart, and the second comprises a comprehensive assessment of the safety of all 54 reactors.

Utilities must conduct the stress tests, and submit their own assessment to the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA), Japan's nuclear watchdog, as well as to the Nuclear Safety Commission of Japan, an independent entity which monitors nuclear agencies including NISA.

Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihiko Noda, appears to be more pragmatic about restarting reactors if they meet the new safety requirements.

Following is a summary of the current status of the utilities' stress tests. Okinawa Electric Power is excluded as it does not operate any nuclear plant.

- The company says no stress tests were being conducted at 17 reactors at its three nuclear plants. Kansai Electric Power Co

- The company says the first phase of stress tests were under way at four reactors, 340-megawatt Mihama No.1 unit, 826 MW Mihama No.3 unit, 1,180 MW Ohi No.3 unit and 826 MW Takahama No.1 unit. The company has 11 reactors at three nuclear plants.

- The utility has not yet decided on when to conduct the second-stage tests. Chubu Electric Power Co

- The company says no stress tests were being conducted at its sole Hamaoka nuclear plant, as it will be shut for at least a couple of years until the utility completes additional safety measures. Tohoku Electric Power Co

- The company says the first phase of stress tests were under way at 1,100 MW Higashidori No.1 unit. Tohoku has four reactors at two nuclear plants.

- The utility has not yet decided on when to conduct the second-stage tests. Kyushu Electric Power Co

- The company says the first phase of stress tests were under way at four reactors, 559 MW Genkai No.2 unit, 1,180 MW Genkai No.3 unit, 890 MW Sendai No.1 unit and 890 MW Sendai No.2 unit. The company has six reactors at two nuclear plants. Chugoku Electric Power Co

- The company has not started first-stage stress tests for its 460 MW No. 1 Shimane reactor, shut for maintenance since November last year. Its other 820 MW No. 2 Shimane reactor has been on line since December last year.

- The utility has not yet decided on when to conduct the second-stage tests. Hokuriku Electric Power Co

- It began the first-stage of stress tests in August for its 1,206 MW No. 2 Shika reactor, which has been shut for maintenance since March. No set timetable yet for the submission of the report. As for its other 540 MW No. 1 Shika reactor, which has been shut since March for unexpected maintenance, the utility does not have a set schedule for when to start the first-stage stress tests.

- There is no set schedule for doing the second-stage tests. Shikoku Electric Power Co

- It started conducting the first-stage stress tests for its 890 MW No. 3 Ikata reactor in late July, and hopes to submit the report by the end of September. The reactor has been in maintenance since April. The other two reactors, 566 MW No. 1 Ikata and 566 MW No. 2 Ikata, have been on line since July and November last year respectively.

- It has not begun the second-stage stress tests, but plans to start after the first-round report is done. Hokkaido Electric Power Co

- Hokkaido had planned to submit a report on the first-round of stress tests by the end of August for its 579 MW No. 1 Tomari reactor, which has been in maintenance since April. But this has been postponed after it had to submit a separate report on quake-resilience. The 579 MW No. 2 Tomari reactor entered maintenance in August while 912 MW No. 3 Tomari reactor has been online since March.

- It has not started the second-stage stress tests. Japan Atomic Power

- All three reactors are currently under maintenance but it has not started the first-stage stress tests yet. It plans to conduct the tests as soon as prospects become clearer for which reactors could be restarted. Its 357 MW No. 1 Tsuruga reactor went into maintenance in January, followed by the 1,160 MW No. 2 Tsuruga in early May and the 1,100 MW No. 1 Tokai Daini in late May.

- It has not started the second-stage stress tests.

(Reporting by Chikako Mogi and Osamu Tsukimori, editing by Miral Fahmy)