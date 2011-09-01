TOKYO Japan has avoided power outages during the summer due to conservation efforts and the weather, but as more reactors are shut down the threat of a power crunch increases and the importance grows of tests that could allow reactor restarts.

Japan in July announced plans for two-tier "stress tests" on its nuclear reactors, aimed at dispelling public distrust over nuclear safety and boosting confidence in the ability of reactors to withstand natural disasters.

Tokyo has so far failed to give a time frame for the tests that would have clarified when idled reactors would restart and give a better indication as to whether Japan might avert power shortages in the winter.

The March 11 earthquake and tsunami, which crippled Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and resulted in a huge radiation leak, heightened public concerns about safety and also led to the shutdown of Chubu Electric Power Co's Hamaoka plant southwest of Tokyo.

Since the March disaster, local governments have blocked the restart of any idled nuclear reactors taken down for routine checks and maintenance.

After Kyushu Electric Power shut its Sendai No.2 reactor for routine checks on Thursday, Shikoku Electric Power will begin planned maintenance on Ikata No. 1 reactor from September 4, reducing the number of online reactors in Japan to 11 with a capacity of 9,864 MW, meaning just 20 percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity will be in use.

Japan's nuclear stress tests are modeled on tests already under way in the European Union.

Q: What are the stress tests?

The tests involve simulations based on existing data to gauge reactors' resilience to earthquakes, tsunami and other such events, as well as to a loss of electricity and cooling systems.

The tests will take into consideration risk and safety assessments used in similar EU tests and will run in two stages.

The first-stage tests are targeted at reactors currently halted due to regular checks and maintenance and will assess tolerance for severe earthquakes and other extreme events. Restarts will depend on the results.

The second-stage tests will make a comprehensive safety assessment of all 54 of Japan's reactors, except for the crisis-hit Fukushima facility. Utilities will go beyond existing figures and calculate the limits at which reactors would start to see serious damage to their fuel cores.

Q: How long will the stress tests take?

Government officials have not said how long the tests are likely to take.

Utilities must submit their own reports on the results of both rounds of stress tests to the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA), Japan's nuclear watchdog which is part of the Trade Ministry and is one of the industry's regulators, and the Nuclear Safety Commission of Japan, an independent entity which monitors nuclear agencies including NISA.

The safety agency said it would expect plant operators to submit reports from the second round of tests before the end of this year.

A NISA official said while the authorities want to swiftly review utilities' reports on the first-stage stress tests, it would likely require at least a month.

The official said that utilities can submit the second-stage reports before the first-stage or submit both reports simultaneously.

NISA would present its schedule to the Nuclear Safety Commission of Japan, which will ultimately determine the viability of the tests and the reactors.

Unlike in the EU, all Japanese utilities have already run simulations for a "blackout," or loss of cooling functions, to meet immediate safety regulations imposed by NISA after the Fukushima nuclear crisis. With those simulations already completed, interim reports could be compiled more quickly than in the EU, a NISA official said. The EU interim reports are scheduled to be completed in less than two and a half months.

Q: How do the tests differ from existing safety measures?

NISA says the stress tests will supplement more stringent safety requirements aimed at ensuring the safety of the reactors and bolstering public confidence.

"This comprehensive assessment will gauge if the safety measures fulfill our requirements by 100 percent, 120 percent, or more," a NISA official said.

The government on March 30 ordered emergency safety measures such as the deployment of back-up mobile power generators for reactors, and confirmed in early May that utilities had complied.

The government nevertheless called for the Hamaoka plant, 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Tokyo, to shut down until its tsunami defenses could be strengthened further due to the exceptionally high projected risk of a massive quake and tsunami hitting the area within the next several decades.

On June 7, the government ordered further enhancements to forestall atomic disasters, including securing communications and preventing hydrogen explosions, and declared on June 18 that operators had all taken appropriate measures.

Q: How will the stress tests affect reactor restarts?

With no time frame for completing the first stage of the stress tests, it remains unclear to what extent they may delay reactor restarts.

After the reports of the first-stage stress tests are approved by the Nuclear Safety Commission, they must be approved by the prime minister and relevant ministers. Then, local governments must also give the go-ahead for restarts.

Hokkaido Electric Power won local backing last month for commercial operation of a nuclear reactor which had been operating in "test status" since four days before the March 11 disaster.

Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihiko Noda, appears to be more pragmatic than his predecessor about restarting reactors if they meet the new safety requirements.

The share of nuclear power in Japan's power supply tumbled to about 15 percent in July from about 30 percent before the disasters struck.

Q: Which reactors have begun first-stage stress tests?

Shikoku Electric Power Co may become the first utility to submit the first-stage stress tests assessment as it began conducting the tests for its 890-megawatt No. 3 Ikata reactor in late July. It hopes to submit the report by the end of September.

Kansai Electric Power Co said the first phase of stress tests were under way at four reactors, while one reactor operated by Tohoku Electric Power Co was also in the first phase of testing.

Kyushu Electric Power Co was conducting first-stage tests at four reactors, and Hokuriku Electric Power Co began the tests in August.

